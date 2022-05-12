UPDATE: Graves at Lincoln Cemetery not intentionally vandalized

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says discoloration of headstones at Lincoln Cemetery was caused by fertilizer spray used during landscaping. Police say the graves were not intentionally vandalized, and a criminal act did not occur.

This comes after investigators were called to the cemetery on Farrow Road for reported vandalism. Further investigation determined that the blue color on graves in the cemetery was not caused intentionally.

