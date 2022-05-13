SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – With the South Carolina Primaries next month on June 14th, the State Election Commission says time is running out to register to vote.

The deadline to register or update your information is this Sunday, May 15 at midnight.

If you’re registering online, it requires your state Driver’s License or DMV ID Card.

Officials say mailed applications will be accepted if they are post marked by Monday, May 16.

You can also visit your county’s office to register or provide any updates in-person.

To register or update your information, visit SC Votes’ website.