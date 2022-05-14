16th annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Fundraiser Saturday

Happening this Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia is going bald to help kids with cancer in a special event Saturday.

The 16th Annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Head-Shaving fundraiser starts at 1 p.m. at The Tin Roof at the Senate.

More than 80 volunteers will get their heads shaved with a goal of raising $150,000 towards childhood cancer research.

According to event officials, their Columbia area events have raised more than $1 Million to benefit the research.

To donate or register, visit the event’s website.