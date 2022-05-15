Investigation underway after shooting in Sumter

(STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images) Police officers, tape, cruiser. SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a Broad Street business on Sunday morning.

According to investigators, at around 5 a.m. the victim 29-years-old, Jaquavius Brown and his 24-year-old girlfriend were leaving IHOP when they were approached by an unknown man and woman. The man began to argue with Brown before pulling a gun and firing. Afterwards, both the man and woman drove away in a black Sedan.

Police say Brown was transported to the hospital where he was treated and later released. No other injuries were reported.

The incident is considered isolated. However, officers are working to identify the man and woman involved and what led to the shooting.