Richland County police search for missing man

(Source: RCSD) COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help to find a missing man.

Authorities say 63-year-old, Edwin Lee, left his home on Lost Tree Lane yesterday, May 14. He was last seen wearing camo and black jogging pants, a black pull over and hat.

Edwin has medical conditions that require medications and supervision, according to police.