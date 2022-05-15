Richland County police search for missing man

Miya Payton,
Missing Man
(Source: RCSD)
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –  The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help to find a missing man.
Authorities say 63-year-old, Edwin Lee, left his home on Lost Tree Lane yesterday, May 14. He was last seen wearing camo and black jogging pants, a black pull over and hat.
Edwin has medical conditions that require medications and supervision, according to police.
Anyone who has seen Edwin is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.
Local News, News
