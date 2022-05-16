Gamecocks’ Noah Hall named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week

BIRMINGHAM – Gamecock junior righthanded pitcher Noah Hall has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week, the conference office announced this afternoon (Monday, May 16).

Hall earns his second SEC Pitcher of the Week honor this season. He also was named Co-Pitcher of the Week after his performance against Alabama on May 2. Hall helped Carolina to its first SEC shutout of 2022 as he pitched a career high eight innings, allowing just two hits while striking out eight in a 7-0 win over Kentucky. He allowed just three base runners to reach second base in his eight innings while he ended the third, fifth, sixth and eighth innings with strikeouts. Hall lowered his ERA to 4.40 and his conference ERA to 3.19 with the win.

Hall shared the Co-Pitcher of the Week honor with Vanderbilt’s Carter Holton. The Commodores’ Enrique Bradfield Jr., was named the SEC Player of the Week while Ole Miss’ Hunter Elliott and Tennessee’s Blake Burke shared Freshman of the Week honors.

Carolina closes out its home schedule Tuesday night (May 17) against Charlotte. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.