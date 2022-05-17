CDC encourages domestic travelers to take a COVID-19 test before their trip

CNN– The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants people traveling on domestic flights to get tested for COVID-19. The CDC has updated travel guidance for the pandemic.

The agency now urges all domestic travelers to consider taking a coronavirus test before their trip. Previous recommendations suggested tests only for those who did not have up to date COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to the new guidance, the agency recommends getting tested no more than three days before your trip. They really want the test to happen as close to the time of departure as possible.