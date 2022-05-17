Consumer News: Gas prices in SC jump overnight, the latest on the baby formula shortage impacting the nation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This evening, GasBuddy reports average gas prices in Columbia increased 7 cents in just 24 hours, to $4.21 a gallon. That’s nearly 70 cents per gallon more than a month ago. Nationally, gas is also rising 50 cents in the past month, soaring to $4.52 a gallon.

CNN– As parents across the country scramble to find specific baby formula, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are looking to take advantage. Chris Nguyen takes a look at some of the key red flags to be aware of before you click buy or purchase products from strangers on social media.