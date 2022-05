Investigators learn more about suspect’s plans ahead of Buffalo supermarket shooting

ABC NEWS– President Joe Biden is in western New York today, meeting with the families of victims who died in Saturday’s supermarket attack that police say was driven by racist hate. The White House also says the president is calling on Congress to take action and keep weapons of war off the streets. This comes as we learn more about the suspect’s plans ahead of the mass shooting.

ABC’s Em Nguyen has the latest.