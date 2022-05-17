Local Living: Pawmetto Lifeline hosting “Kitten Palooza” this weekend, meet our Pet of the Week and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Blythewood High School’s Future Business Leaders of America are partnering with Shred 360 to host a free paper shred event. The event is this Friday, May 20 at the Blythewood High School football stadium from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Although the event is free, donations of any amount will be accepted to support the chapter of FBLA. There is a limit of three boxes per car.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Pawmetto Lifeline is at full capacity, and it is offering a special adoption event for some homeless felines this weekend. This Friday and Saturday only, “Kitten Palooza” will be celebrated with all kittens adoptions for just $75, or two for $125. All kittens are neutered or spayed, dewormed, microchipped and vaccinated. Pawmetto Lifeline’s adoptions hours will be Friday and Saturday from 12-6 p.m.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you weren’t able to wake up early enough this morning to catch Good Morning Columbia, you missed out on meeting Cassie. She is our latest Pet of the Week! ABC Columbia’s Lindsey Goodwin spoke with the Lexington County Animal Services about the pups up for adoption this summer and how you can give them a “furever home.”