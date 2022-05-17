Police forced to corral alligator slithering near elementary school

Charleston, SC — (WPDE) A Charleston Elementary School received a wild guest when a large gator came too close for comfort.

Watch police officers wrestle a six foot alligator on the ground. animal control officers were called after the gator was seen wandering near Daniel Island Elementary.

Officers had to hop on the reptile’s back to subdue it which it wasn’t too happy about, but ultimately managed to safely guide the animal to a nearby pond.