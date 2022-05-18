AG Wilson announces arrests made through “Los Banditos” investigation into drug trafficking through restaurant in Greenville

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A drug ring known as “Los Banditos” has been busted and over 30 people will face numerous charges, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a state grand jury issued indictments against 34 defendants who they claim are associated with Mexican cartels.

Wilson says the drug trafficking ring was run by owners of the Los Primos restaurant in Greenville. According to investigators, the drugs were allegedly trafficked throughout the state but mostly in the Upstate.

“The Attorney General’s Office and SLED are committed to fight the corrosive effect drug trafficking has on our communities,” Attorney General Wilson said. “This investigation is yet another example of aggressive use of the State Grand Jury and investigative techniques to combat gangs and drug trafficking. Just as important, it is a further example of our use of the State Grand Jury to partner state prosecutorial and law enforcement resources with county, local, and federal agencies,” he added. “The cooperation with our Upstate partners – both local and federal – was particularly successful in this case, and this Office looks forward to continuing to synch its efforts with the hard work and expertise of all the agencies involved”

To date, officials say the “Los Banditos” investigation has seized nearly 24 pounds of meth and over 500 grams of cocaine, along with more than 20 firearms and $63,000 in cash.

Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said, “This was a very large scale organized drug operation that allegedly was trafficking kilograms of drugs every week into Greenville County. The hard work and dedication of the Greenville Drug Enforcement Unit, SLED, and the South Carolina State Grand Jury has significantly decreased the availability of drugs in the Greenville Community and arrested some of its worst drug dealers. While this organization has ties from Mexico to numerous cities in the United States, its drug trafficking efforts and locations in Greenville County were continuing to pump poison directly into our communities. This is a great win for the citizens of Greenville County and these numerous arrests will have an immediate and direct impact upon the citizens of Greenville County and neighboring Counties.”

Authorities say 34 people face charges in connection with this investigation: