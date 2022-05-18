City of Columbia offers free COVID tests, vaccines

(Courtesy: City of Columbia)

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Capital city is linking up with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to help you get either a COVID test or vaccination if you are still trying to get one.

The City of Columbia announced the partnership Wednesday letting people know they will be able to get the services they need for COVID 19 testing. at City Parks throughout the city.

City officials say they also plan to hand out self administering test kits while also making vaccinations available at every clinic that is taking place during the month of May.

You can check out any of the following clinics this month from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the locations listed below.

Thursday, May 19, 2022 | Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Solomon Way, Columbia SC 29201

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue, Columbia SC 29203

Thursday, May 26, 2022 | Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue, Columbia SC 29203

DHEC is reminding people that as the summer months approach more people will be traveling and more will also attend more gatherings around people who do not live in their homes. Officials say while we are aiming for an endemic, South Carolinians are encouraged to use as many preventative measures as possible to keep the COVID spread down. That includes doing things like wearing masks, and getting vaccinated, especially when COVID cases are surging.