Lexington County community honors fallen law enforcement officers during National Police Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Members of the Lexington County law enforcement community are honoring fallen heroes who lost their lives in the line of duty. As a part of National Police Week, a memorial service was held for officers in the city and county who lost their lives protecting the Lexington community.

This memorial, which is located on the Lexington Municipal Complex, is dedicated to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in Lexington County. Inscribed on the memorial are the names of fallen officers and the engraving “It is not how these officers died that made them heroes, but how they lived.”