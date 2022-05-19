CDC forecast predicts daily deaths from COVID-19 will go up

CNN– By this time next month, 11,000 more people could die from COVID-19. That’s according to a new forecast from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which predicts daily deaths could increase by about 80 people a day.

Already, the virus has taken the lives of more than one million Americans.

The CDC also expects hospitalizations will increase over the next four weeks, anywhere from 1,300 up to 11,000. It’s the fourth consecutive week hospitalizations are predicted to increase.