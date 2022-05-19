CDC vaccine advisors to vote on COVID-19 boosters for kids ages 5-11

CNN– Vaccine advisers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are set to vote Thursday on COVID-19 boosters for children ages 5-11. The Food and Drug Administration has already granted emergency use authorization for the booster, citing an uptick in coronavirus cases due to the omicron wave.

Pfizer, who makes the booster dose for children, says its shot raises omicron-fighting antibodies by 36 times in this age group, and that no safety issues were found in its vaccine trial. The FDA says that while COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, the omicron wave has led to more kids being hospitalized and can lead to longterm health issues, even after a mild case.