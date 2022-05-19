LaserForm & Machine, Inc. expanding in Richland County, adding over 50 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re in need of a job, dozens of new jobs are coming to Richland County with the expansion of LaserForm & Machine, Inc. The metal fabrication and machine shop announced its expansion Thursday, adding 20,000 square feet at its current manufacturing facility. An investment of $5 million is helping to add more than 50 new jobs to help expand production capabilities.

“We are excited to partner with Richland County in expanding our Columbia operations. LaserForm & Machine’s expansion represents a significant investment in our associates and manufacturing capabilities which will allow us to not only continue to meet current market demand but position us to aggressively pursue future opportunities. It is reassuring to know our operations are in a county that comes alongside its resident business partners to support growth in the county and this state,” said Laserform & Machine, Inc. Plant Manager Chris M. Cromer.

The expansion on Farrow Road is expected to be done by March 2023. If you’re interested in applying, you can visit lfmsc.com/contact/.