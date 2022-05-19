Local Living: Doko Meadows hosting another “Movie in the Park,” Saluda County Sheriff’s Office collecting fans to give to those in need and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can enjoy a glass of wine, food and live music in Irmo Town Park this evening. The Irmo Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “Red, White, and Blues” Wine Walk happening right now. The event goes until 8pm. Tickets are $35 and include wine tastings, appetizers and a commemorative wine glass.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking to catch a movie but don’t want to shovel out movie ticket prices , Doko Meadows in Blythewood is showing another “Movie in the Park” this weekend. The park will show the film “Sing” starting at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, May 21. Admission is free to the public but pre-registration is required. You can bring lawn chairs or blankets to watch the movie. Plenty of food vendors will be on hand as well.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Pawmetto Lifeline is at full capacity, and it is offering a special adoption event for some homeless felines this weekend. This Friday and Saturday only, “Kitten Palooza” will be celebrated with all kittens adoptions for just $75, or two for $125. All kittens are neutered or spayed, dewormed, microchipped and vaccinated. Pawmetto Lifeline’s adoptions hours will be Friday and Saturday from 12-6 p.m.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The temperatures are climbing, and some of your neighbors will need help keeping cool. The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is collecting donations of fans at their headquarters at 100 Law Enforcement Drive. All donations will be given to those in need in Saluda County.

CNN– Millions of Americans are seeing surging utility bills, with hikes on everything from fuel to electricity. As we head into the warm summer months, your wallet could really take a hot hit as you try to cool down your home. Meredith Wood tells us some quick and easy ways to keep those costs down.