Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Seven Oaks Elementary honors teacher who passed away with outdoor classroom dedication

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Nephron CEO Lou Kennedy joined Seven Oaks Elementary students and leaders today to honor her mother, who passed away last summer. They dedicated the Nancy Thomas Wood Memorial Outdoor Classroom in honor of the long time teacher.

Wood taught generations of students for decades, dating back more than 40 years. The elementary school principal says this outdoor classroom is not as much about learning, as it is about remembering a great teacher.

Wood taught first grade in Lexington-Richland School District 5, spending most of her career as a teacher at Seven Oaks Elementary School.