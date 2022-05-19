SCDEW reports slight uptick in initial unemployment insurance claims last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Last week, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there was a small increase in the number of residents filing first time claims for unemployment insurance.

From May 8-14, SCDEW says there were 1,765 initial claims filed, an increase from the 1,706.

Last week, SCDEW says 5,536 claimants were paid an average benefit of $279.95. Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says it has paid out $6,629,686,255.16 to claimants.

To see SCDEW’s full data dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.