SCHP: Driver dead after striking tree off Grover Wilson Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person died after their car crashed into a tree in the Blythewood area.

Officials say the collision occurred around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, on Grover Wilson Road near Dobson Road. According to troopers, a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Grover Wilson Road when they went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the Tahoe was pronounced dead on the scene.

The collision remains under investigation.