City of Columbia, Academy Sports help students get summer rolling

(Courtesy: City of Columbia)

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — This weekend the Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, Columbia officers, the Columbia Parks and Rec, Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, and Columbia District One City Councilwoman Tina Herbert are teaming up with Academy Sports and Outdoors to celebrate National Bike Month.

What better way to get rolling than with a brand new bike! 40 bicycles and helmets will be given to students during the event that will close with a bike rally through the Greenview neighborhood.

Academy Sports and Outdoors says this is there way of being able to encourage these selected students to get outside and enjoy their summer as they pedal away.

The fun will take place at 10 a.m. at the Greenview Park which is located at 6700 David Street Columbia, SC 29203.