Consumer News: Scam warning amid baby formula shortage, health officials investigating spread of monkeypox

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial.

CNN– New warnings are out about scams targeting desperate parents looking for baby formula amid the growing shortage. Chris Nguyen reports on key red flags to be aware of before you click buy.

CNN– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working with Massachusetts health officials to investigate a case of monkeypox. It’s a disease that is popping up in several countries that don’t normally see this type of illness, including here in the United States.

Mandy Gaither has more on monkeypox .