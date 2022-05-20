CPD looking for missing woman with medical conditions

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 24-year-old woman who was reported missing a week ago. Authorities say Key’asia Walker was last seen at the Spinx gas station in the 7200 block of Garners Ferry Road at around 3:30 p.m. on May 13, and she was in a black Toyota Rav 4 that had a handicap sticker on the rearview mirror.

Police say Walker’s spouse, who reported her missing, is concerned for her safety. Police say Walker has health conditions, and they don’t believe she has her necessary medications.

Officials say Walker is a Black woman who is 5’7″ tall and weighs about 215 pounds. She was a tattoo on her chest with the word “Uno” and double hearts on her left wrist.

If you know where she is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip to crimesc.com.