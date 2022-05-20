Town of Batesburg-Leesville names new police chief

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Town officials say Darren Amick has been named the new Chief of Police for the Town of Batesburg-Leesville. He replaces Chief Wallace Oswald, who is retiring after serving in the role for 42 years.

Batesburg-Leesville Town Manager Ted Luckadoo is confident that Amick will continue the path Chief Oswald built over the past 42 years.

“I can’t begin to describe how difficult it has been to go through this process and to find the person you feel is right to follow in the footsteps of a highly regarded 42-year Police Chief. We had a wonderful pool of candidates, both internal and external, and there were so many great options to decide from, but ultimately you must select a candidate based on overall credentials and ability to lead and Darren was the most qualified and experienced person. I know he will come in and lead the department, pick up on where Chief Oswald is leaving off, and move us into the future. Change is always difficult, but I know his experience will be very beneficial during this time of change,” said Luckadoo.

According to officials, Amick has served in law enforcement for over 36 years, serving many years with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. His roles there included Lieutenant of Narcotics/Task Force Commander, Captain/Region Commander, Captain/Headquarters Commander and Major of Operations.

Amick is excited to get started in this new position.

“I’m looking forward to working with the men and women of BLPD, the Town Council, and more importantly the community as we provide professional law enforcement services. I know following in the footsteps of Chief Oswald will be no easy task, but I know he has built a strong foundation of success and I intend to continue and build on those successes. My vision is one of strong community relationships, community policing, and serving others,” said Amick.

Officials say Chief Amick will begin his role in the coming weeks, before Chief Oswald officially retires on June 20, 2022. This gives the two time to work together before Chief Oswald’s retirement.