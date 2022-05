Columbia Police investigate fatal stabbing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the 100 block of Wilkes Road near Farrow Road.

According to police, two male acquaintances were arguing before both were injured during the stabbing. The second male is in the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

