Newberry High School moves to e-learning after neighborhood shootings

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Newberry County School district will be moving Newberry High School to e-learning for all classes on Monday, May 23.

This comes after multiple teens were shot in a Newberry County neighborhood. The school district says out of an abundance of caution all classes will meet at the scheduled time via Google Meet.

Students who cannot access the internet during this time, are asked to communicate with the school by calling 803-321-2621. Also, all after school activities at NHS are cancelled for Monday, May 23.

This only affects Newberry High School for Monday, May 23.