The COMET seeking transit service feedback from Lower Richland community

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority are asking for feedback on services from the Lower Richland community. The COMET says the townhall style meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 23 at 6 p.m. at the Adult Activity Center located at 8620 Garners Ferry Road in Hopkins.

“We want to hear from the communities that we serve to ensure that we are providing access to jobs, healthcare, education and all essential travel,” said Derrick Huggins, Interim CEO of The COMET. “The Lower Richland event is the first of future public meetings we plan to have in order to obtain feedback which help us to be the best transportation provider possible.”

How can #TheCOMET better serve the Lower Richland Community? Attend the Lower Richland Transportation Public Meeting to let us know. Or take the survey here: https://t.co/e90etEzOo7 pic.twitter.com/Q2UVJbJT6r — The COMET (@CatchTheCOMET) May 19, 2022

Officials say residents in the Lower Richland community are served by routes 44X, 45, 47 and 61.