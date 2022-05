Three people dead after a shooting in Newberry County

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO) – Three people are dead after a shooting in Newberry County.

According to the Newberry Police Department, officers responded to Eleanor Drive in the Wise Street community after reports of a shooting at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 22nd.

Police are still on the scene investigating. If you have any information, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

