Lexington PD: Saturday crash leads to DUI, assault charge for driver

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Police in Lexington arrested a driver accused of DUI and assaulting an off-duty paramedic Saturday.

According to The Lexington Police Department, the driver hit several vehicles in the inbound lanes on Sunset Boulevard near Hope Ferry Road. The driver then attacked the off-duty paramedic who stopped to give medical aid, according to officials.

The at-fault driver and the other people involved in the collision sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital.