Memorial Day travel expected to be met with even higher gas prices

ABC NEWS– If you’re think gas prices are the highest we’ll see them this summer, buckle up now. Experts say the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend could bring 34 million Americans to the roads, and the biggest obstacle is the spiking gas prices.

The national average price right now stands at $4.59 per gallon.

Last Memorial Day, we were sitting at $3.04 a gallon. Before that in 2020, gas was just $1.87.

ABC’s Gio Benitez tells us what we should expect this year.

Gas prices aside, experts say it’s still a good idea to rent your car first before booking a flight, just to make sure cars are even available. Once you do, you can use free apps like Waze or GasBuddy to help you find the cheapest gas in whichever town you’re traveling to.