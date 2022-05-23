Richland One superintendent releases statement on the weekend shooting death of a student
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County School District One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon released a statement following the shooting death of a student over the weekend.
“We are at a loss for words. We have lost another one of our students to senseless gun violence. Troy Ganaway, who was a senior at Eau Claire High School, was killed Saturday. Instead of preparing to celebrate his high school graduation next week, Troy’s family and friends are mourning his death. Our District Crisis Team was at Eau Claire today to provide support and counseling as needed. We ask that the community keep Troy’s family and the students and staff at Eau Claire in your prayers.”
The Richland County Coroner confirms the victim is identified as Bertrand T. Ganaway III of Columbia.