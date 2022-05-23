Richland One superintendent releases statement on the weekend shooting death of a student

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County School District One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon released a statement following the shooting death of a student over the weekend.

“We are at a loss for words. We have lost another one of our students to senseless gun violence. Troy Ganaway, who was a senior at Eau Claire High School, was killed Saturday. Instead of preparing to celebrate his high school graduation next week, Troy’s family and friends are mourning his death. Our District Crisis Team was at Eau Claire today to provide support and counseling as needed. We ask that the community keep Troy’s family and the students and staff at Eau Claire in your prayers.”

According to deputies, they were called to the 300 block of Saddletrail Road just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 for reports of a shooting. Police say once on scene, officers found a 17-year-old and 18-year-old with gunshot wounds, both were rushed to the hospital where the 17-year-old died from his injuries.

The Richland County Coroner confirms the victim is identified as Bertrand T. Ganaway III of Columbia. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to submit tips to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. They may remain anonymous.