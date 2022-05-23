SCDOT: Portion of Hardscrabble Road closed this week for widening project

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Transportation tells us portions of Hardscrabble Road will be closed this week. We’re told the road will be closed from Farrow Road to one-tenth of a mile south of Farrow Road.

Officials say traffic will detour from Pisgah Church Road to Powell Road.

The closure is part of reconstruction in the Hardscrabble Road widening project.

Roads are expected to reopen this coming Friday, depending on the impact of weather.

On Monday, May 23, officials say the portion of Farrow Road at the railroad crossing from .10 miles north at William Hardin Road is closed. SCDOT says traffic will divert to William Hardin Road, go right on Rabon Road, left to SC 55 and follow the route from Pigsah Church Road to Powell Road. This closing is only in effect for one day.