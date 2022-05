Where gas prices currently stand in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gas prices in the Midlands seem to be rising faster than we can keep track of. GasBuddy released their latest report, which shows prices in the Palmetto State have jumped nearly 15 cents in the past week, now averaging $4.27 a gallon. That’s more than 50 cents higher than just a month ago.

In Columbia, prices sitting at $4.24 a gallon. GasBuddy says that’s the highest prices have ever been heading into Memorial Day weekend.