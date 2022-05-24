Five Points Association announces donation made to Midlands charities

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Saint Patrick’s Day may have come and gone but that didn’t keep the Five Points Association from dishing out a lot of green! The foundation donated $40,000 to nearly 30 Midlands charities Tuesday.

Organizers say more than 37,000 people attended this year’s event, and the money will go toward helping local charities continue their good work.

“The Five Points Association was extremely pleased with this year’s festival,” says Katy Renfroe, Association Manager, of the Five Points Association. “We had hoped for a good turnout, and Columbia didn’t disappoint. Many revelers told us the crowd was tamer than in years past, and they really enjoyed themselves.”

After coming off a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this was the 40th annual St. Patrick’s Day festival.

“St. Pat’s in Five Points wouldn’t happen without the support of other non-profits,” says Renfroe. “The FPA funds the association and our annual marketing efforts with revenue generated from St. Pat’s, but what we love most, is being able to give back to our community. We are proud to support all those that make Columbia a great place to live, work and play and offer services to those in need.”