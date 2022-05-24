Lexington PD asking for help identifying man accused of stealing boxed sink from truck, shoplifting
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department needs your help identifying a man accused of stealing and shoplifting later that same night. According to investigators, the alleged incidents took place on May 10.
Police say the man allegedly stole a new boxed vanity sink from a pickup truck in a Home Depot parking lot. It is further alleged that this man then went to a Circle K and shoplifted beer and other items. Both businesses are located on Sunset Boulevard.
Police say he was seen driving a gray Ford Ranger pickup truck. Anyone who can help identify this man is asked to call Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or email ealewine@lexsc.com.