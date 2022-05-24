Lexington PD asking for help identifying man accused of stealing boxed sink from truck, shoplifting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–​ The Lexington Police Department needs your help identifying a man accused of stealing and shoplifting later that same night. According to investigators, the alleged incidents took place on May 10.

LPD needs to identify this man as he's alleged to have stolen a new boxed vanity sink from a pickup truck in the Home Depot parking lot and then shoplifted beer and other items from Circle K on May 10, 2022. Both businesses are located on Sunset Boulevard. pic.twitter.com/UQxLo99IED — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) May 24, 2022

Police say the man allegedly stole a new boxed vanity sink from a pickup truck in a Home Depot parking lot. It is further alleged that this man then went to a Circle K and shoplifted beer and other items. Both businesses are located on Sunset Boulevard.

Police say he was seen driving a gray Ford Ranger pickup truck. Anyone who can help identify this man is asked to call Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or email ealewine@lexsc.com.