Richland County Coroner releases name of man killed in stabbing on Wilkes Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a man killed in a stabbing in the 100 block of Wilkes Road. The coroner says 55-year-old Anthony D. Suber was killed in the incident that took place Sunday around 6 p.m.

According to the Columbia Police Department, two male acquaintances were arguing before both were injured during the stabbing. The second male was taken to the hospital, and Suber passed away due to his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.