SC State warns of scammers targeting students

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina State University is warning its students to be wary of any strange emails with financial and job offers. The university says scammers are actively targeting their students as well as students from other universities with check cashing and gift card schemes.

The scammers are said to sometimes mask their identities by posing as university faculty and staff. The perpetrators hope to lure students into depositing fake checks into their personal accounts through Western Union or Visa gift cards.

According to the university, one of the scams offers work with the “Charity Aids Foundation Home” with the subject line “Announcement.” Officials say this scam involves perpetrators luring students into depositing fake checks into their personal accounts and then having them send large amounts of money through gift cards.

If you believe you are a victim, authorities say you should contact campus police at 803-536-7188. Suspicious emails and texts should be reported to University Computing and Information Technology Services at helpme@scsu.edu or call 803-536-8370.