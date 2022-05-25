Abbott to reopen plant in early June, formula expected to hit shelves

CNN– We now have a better idea of when more baby formula will show up in stores. Abbott says it will reopen the plant at the heart of a nationwide recall on June 4. Supplies should start hitting store shelves about two weeks later.

In the meantime, other steps are being taken. The second round of “Operation Fly Formula” arrives Wednesday. British company Kendal Nutricare now has permission from the Food and Drug Administration to send another two million cans in June.

The Department of Transportation is relaxing regulations for truckers helping with the shortage. In the House today, formula manufacturers appear before a subcommittee. Meanwhile, Abbott says it will reopen its Sturgis, Michigan, plant on June 4.

The Senate is poised to vote soon on a $28 million House bill to help the FDA combat the crisis, but some Republicans say they doubt the measure would do much good.