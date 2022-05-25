Cayce Elementary staff member accused of assaulting special needs student

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to authorities, a staff member at Cayce Elementary School was arrested Wednesday morning, accused of assaulting a special needs student in a classroom.

Officers say Melanie Juliette Harris is charged with assault in the second degree, kidnapping and unlawful conduct towards a minor.

At about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Cayce School Resource Officer says they were notified of an incident involving a staff member and a student that took place on May 20. Officers say they started investigating, and they obtained a warrant within hours.

A representative with Lexington School District Two, says Harris was suspended the same day the incident occurred, and she was fired on Tuesday.

A statement from the district reads “On May 24, we notified the Cayce Police Department of an incident involving an interaction between a teacher’s assistant and a student in a classroom at Cayce Elementary School. The District suspended the employee on the same day the incident occurred, and the employee was subsequently terminated on May 24.

While Lexington Two is unable to comment on the specifics of the incident, the District is committed to ensuring the personal safety of all students. To that end, we have been cooperating with local law enforcement officials, and will continue to do so, as they investigate this matter.”