Consumer News: New home sales down, how dining out can eat into your wallet

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial.

CNN– Sales of newly constructed homes are down, falling nearly 17% last month. According to a joint report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S.Census Bureau, it was the fourth consecutive month of declines. New home sales dropped to the lowest level since the early days of the pandemic in April 2020. Only 591,000 homes were sold, down from 709,000 in March.

CNN– Going back to the office now means saying goodbye to a good chuck of your hard earned cash. Sure, coffee runs and long lunches with colleagues are some of the perks, but eating out is eating into employees’ wallets. Some people are calling it “lunchflation.” The Labor Department says food away from home has gone up 7.2% over the last year. Food prices overall were up nearly 10%, and grocery store prices increased 10.8%.