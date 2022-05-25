CPD: Woman and 13-year-old accused of presenting firearm at Columbiana Mall

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a woman and her 13-year-old relative were arrested Tuesday evening, accused of presenting a firearm at patrons at the Columbiana Mall.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers have arrested an adult & her juvenile relative accused of presenting a loaded gun at Columbiana Mall patrons. Learn more about the case & allegations, here: https://t.co/Jlg8FhRJy9 pic.twitter.com/2a5gY1ilqd — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 25, 2022

Officers say they were dispatched to the mall a little before 7 p.m., and they found La’Kenyatta Moore-Rhodes and the 13-year-old son near the food court. Officers say they found a loaded 9 mm handgun when they searched the teenager. Investigators say Moore-Rhodes initially had the gun and later gave it to the 13-year-old.