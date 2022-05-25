Former SRO accused of performing sex act on live video stream with minor

Lancaster Co., SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has arrested a former School Resource Officer (SRO), accused of two counts of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by ABC Columbia News, on May 13, 34 year old Justine Jay Hatfield from Heath Springs, South Carolina was involved in a live Instagram chat with a minor. During that live social media communication authorities say Hatfield could be seen performing a sex act on himself in view of the individual who the Lancaster Police say was under 18 years of age. According to SLED, Hatfield was “familiar with the victim” and police say he was aware the victim was a minor.

According to SLED, the victim alerted police providing them with a screen recorded video of the alleged incident. SLED officials say Lancaster Law enforcement officers who were familiar with Hatfield confirmed he was the person seen in the video. The Arrest warrant did not say how the underage victim knew Hatfield.

Authorities tell us Hatfield was booked into the Lancaster Detention Center and faces two charges of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor and is expected to be prosecuted by the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.