Consumer News: Less South Carolinians apply for unemployment insurance last week, tips to save if you’re renting a car during Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there was a decrease in the number of initial unemployment insurance claims filed in the state last week. From May 15-21, SCDEW says 1,648 South Carolinians filed first time unemployment insurance claims, a decrease from the 1,765 initial claims reported the previous week. SCDEW says 5,922 claimants were paid an average benefit of $279.95. Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says it has paid out $6,631,768,512.18.

To see the full data dashboard from SCDEW, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.

ABC NEWS– Now to the rental car shortage heading into the holiday weekend getaway. If you’re lucky enough to find one, it’s going to cost you. The average price for a domestic car rental is around $96 a day, up 61% from 2019 according to kayak.com. There is a new way to rent that may help you save. ABC’s Becky Worley has the details.