Investigators comb through social media posts allegedly made by suspect

(ABC News) — The small town of Uvalde, Texas is coming together to pray for the victims and their families after the deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary school.

Twenty one lives have been lost after authorities say a gunman entered the school opening fire after shooting his grandmother in the forehead. She remains hospitalized.

Others that did not not share the same fate include 19 children and two teachers all gunned down just days before summer break was set to begin.

Investigators are now combing through social media posts allegedly made by the suspect.

ABC’s Morgan Norwood has the latest from Texas.