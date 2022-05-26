Local Living: Sumter Iris Festival this weekend, Columbia Animal Services celebrating Hug your Cat Day with an adoption special and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You’re invited to head out to Sumter this weekend for the 80th Sumter Iris Festival! Sumter’s oldest and largest festival, dating back to 1940, will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Swan Lake Iris Garden. The three day festival includes an 80’s concert and party, arts and crafts vendors, along with plants and flowers, shopping and the “Shrine Day Parade,” taking place Saturday at 10 a.m.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The weather is heating up and nobody wants to spend their summers alone, so Pawmetto Lifeline wants to help. This Friday and Saturday only, they’re having a “Big Dog Bonanza” adoption special. All dogs over 35 pounds will be just $50. All of the pups up for adoption are spayed or neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated. If you’re interested, they’ll be open from 12-6 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. You can visit them at 1275 Bower Parkway in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re not a dog person, how about a cat instead? Columbia Animal Services is celebrating National Hug your Cat Day with free cat adoptions. They will be free from next Wednesday, June 1 through next Saturday, June 4. They’re open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. If you’re interested, you can visit Columbia Animal Services on 127 Humane Lane.