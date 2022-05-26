Senator Graham chimes in on gun debate in wake of Texas school shooting

CNN– Senator Lindsey Graham responded to the tragedy in Texas, saying he is heartbroken about the incident. He also chimed in on the gun debate on Capitol Hill, unsure if there is any legislation that could have prevented the tragedy.

“I can’t assure the American people there’s any law we can pass to stop this shooting. This man had no criminal record. He shot his grandmother in the face. He, uh, lawfully purchased a gun. Um, I don’t know how, I can’t tell people that I can’t think of a law that would’ve stopped this particular shooting. Are the other things we can do? Yeah. Let, let’s see if we can.”

Senator Graham also suggested using retired law enforcement officers or military members to help enhance school security.