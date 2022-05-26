Sumter PD investigating after a body was found near a vacant house

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says officers are investigating after the body of a man who had been shot was found in the West Fulton/South Sumter Street area.

Officers say they were called to the scene before 8:30 a.m. and found the body of 36-year-old Laquinton Donell Laster outside a vacant house on South Sumter Street.

Authorities say one individual is in custody, and another person is expected to be charged for this incident. Currently, investigators say they are working to determine the circumstances around the incident and whether other individuals are involved.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com.