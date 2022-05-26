USDA to temporarily cover baby formula costs for low income families

CNN– The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it will temporarily cover the costs of baby formula for low income families in some states. The USDA is using the new ‘Access to Baby Formula Act’ to make sure parents have access to alternative formulas due to the ongoing shortage.

About half of U.S. states have contracts with Abbott, but because of the company’s formula recall, many families on WIC are facing challenges like not having the money to pay for more expensive alternatives. The USDA says it is now providing funding to help, and Abbott is covering the cost difference in the states where it has contracts.