Columbia man pleads guilty to firearm charge following incident in February 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Department of Justice, a Columbia man pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Authorities say 32-year-old Alexander Lee Dickerson was prohibited from owning a firearm due to past convictions of aggravated assault, attempted armed robbery and kidnapping.

On February 7, 2020, officers with the Columbia Police Department say they responded to a report stating that Dickerson ran his car into another vehicle and then pointed a firearm at the other driver before driving away from the scene of the crash. Officers say they later located Dickerson and tried to pull him over, but Dickerson lead them on a high speed chase for about two miles until it ended at Colonial Drive.

After taking Dickerson into custody, officers say they searched his vehicle and found a 9 mm pistol which Dickerson was prohibited from possessing.

Officials say Dickerson faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, as well as three years of supervision after his release.